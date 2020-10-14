Malaika Arora returned to the set of ‘India’s Best Dancer’ and appeared to be having fun in her first episode. Malaika Arora has now recovered from Kovid-19 as well as Terrence Lewis and Geeta Kapoor were given a great reception on the set. Terence had dedicated and shared his entire blog to Malaika. The show’s team made a video for them on the set, showing how much they all missed them.

Recently, a video related to India’s Best Dancer is also becoming very viral, in which she is seen dancing with famous dancer Terence Lewis on ‘Chad Gaya Papi Bichua’. Malaika Arora and Terence Lewis dance in the video is worth watching. This video has been shared by Terence Lewis’s fanpage from his Instagram account, which has been viewed more than 58 thousand times so far.

Guru Randhawa and Sound Bhanushali are also very happy to see the dance of both. Not only this, both of them start circling on this song while coming from the stage. The dance of Malaika Arora and Terence Lewis in the video looks really amazing. Fans are also praising this dance video of them.