Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor, one of Bollywood’s most famous couples, are currently spending quality time in Goa. Recently the two had welcomed the new year together. Malaika Arora is constantly giving updates related to her through social media. Now Arjan Kapoor has told through social media that the actress has made delicious food for him.

Arjun Kapoor recently shared a glimpse of his Instagram account eating the story. With this, he has told that Malaika Arora has created this delicately Sunday meal for him.



Malaika Arora shared a picture on her Instagram account on the first day of 2021. In it, she is sitting on Arjun Kapoor’s shoulder. He wrote with the picture, ‘This is new dawn, new day, this is the new year 2021.’



Let’s say that Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora celebrated Diwali together in Dharamshala last year. Both were coronaed during the lockdown. Both were quarantine together. Malaika Arora recently told that Arjun Kapoor is very entertaining. She wants to be with him forever.