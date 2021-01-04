Bollywood actress Malaika Arora and actor Arjun Kapoor are holidaying in Goa these days. Arjun and Malaika have been dating each other for a long time. Also, both remain in the limelight about their relationship. In the days to come, both share photos and videos on social media, in which both bonding is seen quite well. Arjun Kapoor has shared a story on his Instagram account. In which he praised Malaika and thanked her.

On Sunday morning, Malaika made a very loving meal for Arjun Kapoor, whose story was made by Arjun Kapoor and shared on his Instagram account. Along with sharing the story on Insta, Arjun Kapoor writes in the caption, ‘When she cooks for Sunday.’ Along with this, Malaika Arora, this story of Arjun, was also seen sharing on her Instagram account. This story is becoming very viral on social media. With this Malaika Arora is very active on social media.

Let me tell you Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora are often seen sharing their photos together on social media. At the same time, Arjun Kapoor shared a post on Instagram on the occasion of his birthday in the year 2020, in which he made this relationship public. However, there is no reaction yet about the marriage of both. Malaika Arora divorced Arbaaz Khan in the year 2017.