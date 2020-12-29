Malaika Arora has gone to Goa to celebrate New Year. She has been accompanied by her boyfriend Arjun Kapoor, son Arhan, sister Amrita Arora and her husband Shakeel Girls on this trip. Their stay here is Ajara Beach House which is the holiday home of Shakeel and Amrita. Whenever both of them come to Goa, they stay in this magnificent property. Malaika is enjoying this trip very much. She has uploaded many pictures on social media, in which she is seen posing tremendous poses on the pool side.

In the pictures Malaika has shared, she is looking very glamorous in the green swimsuit and dark sunglasses of animal print. In some other pictures, she can be seen peeping out of the window in a green dress and making strangles in the pool.

Earlier in the middle of this year, both Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora had become corona. After recovering, when Arjun went to shoot the film Bhoot Police with Saif Ali Khan, Yami Gautam, Jacqueline Fernandez, Malaika also reached out to give him company.



Recently, Malaika had also revealed that she and Arjun were staying together during the lockdown period. He termed this lockdown period as brilliant because he was very entertained by Arjun. Arjun and Malaika have been dating each other for the last few years. In 2019, both of them had made their relationship official. Malaika is divorced. He divorced Arbaaz Khan in 2017.