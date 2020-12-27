Malaika Arora and her boyfriend Arjun Kapoor are celebrating Christmas holiday in Goa these days. Photos of both are becoming quite viral on social media. Also, the fans are seen giving their reactions. Malaika Arora was seen holidaying in Goa with her family and her children. He also had a Christmas party with everyone in Goa. Also, Malaika Arora also shared a photo on her Instagram account. Malaika Arora is looking very beautiful in all the photos.

Let us tell you, recently Malaika Arora was spotted at Mumbai airport. With this, Arjun Kapoor has shared a photo in his Instagram story, in which Malaika Arora, sister Amrita Arora, her friend Sarvesh Shashi are seen. Arjun wrote along with sharing the photo. ‘Goa Diaries.’ At the same time, Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor were seen together in McLeodganj to spend quality time. With this, Malaika Arora has shared a photo on social media with her sister Amrita Arora.

In the photo, both were seen having fun in Goa. On the occasion of Christmas, Malaika Arora was seen partying with her family and Arjun Kapoor was also seen in that party. This photo was very much liked by the fans. Talking about the workfront, Malaika Arora was seen as a judge in the dance show India Best Dancer.