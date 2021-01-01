Malaika Arora is in the news for a relationship with boyfriend Arjun Kapoor. They celebrated New Year with Arjun in Goa. On this special occasion, Malaika has shared a photo of her on social media, in which she is seen with Arjun Kapoor. Along with this, he has also congratulated the fans for the new year.

Malaika and Arjun Kapoor look quite cute in the photo. Malaika shared the picture on Instagram, captioned, “This is a new beginning, it’s a new day, it’s a new year 2021.” Fans are commenting on this post by Malaika. Malaika also shared a group photo in which she posed with sister Amrita Arora, Arjun and close friends.

Earlier, Malaika shared some photos of Goa vacation, in which she was seen spending quality time with Arjun Kapoor. In a photo, Malaika is seen entering the pool, while Arjun Kapoor was seen standing in the pool and clicking pictures of Malaika.

Talking about Arjun’s professional life, he will be seen in the film Bhoot Police. The comedy-thriller film features Saif Ali Khan and Yami Gautam in the lead roles. A few days ago, the entire starcast of the film reached Dharamshala for shooting. Apart from this, in the next film, Arjun will be seen sharing screen once with Parineeti Chopra.