Whenever the stylish sisters are mentioned in the Bollywood corridor, Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora’s name comes first in our mind. Even so, why not in the case of fashion, both sisters give tough competition to each other. While Malaika is known for wearing bold outfits to high silt dresses, Amrita’s look bar is full of simplicity. However, it is not at all that Amrita refuses to wear bold dresses but her style statement is completely different from her sister i.e. Malaika Arora.

There is no denying that India is buzzing with grand festivals in the coming months. Even though these festivals are losing their sheen in the Corona period, Bollywood stars are not leaving any chance to meet their loved ones and celebrate the festivals. We got to see something similar with Arora Sisters just a day before Onam, who took the home route to enjoy the Onam festival with the family. Yes, Malaika and Amrita have shared some beautiful pictures related to Onam on their social media handles, in which their desi avatar is stealing everyone’s heart.

The festival of Onam has a family tradition of Sadya Lunch, in which all the family members eat together. The Arora sisters opted for comfortable kurtas for lunch. While Malaika wore an ivory-colored kurta set, Amrita appeared in a pastel blue pant suit.

To celebrate the festival of Onam at the Mumbai home of her mother Joyce Arora, Malaika was seen in a white and blue colored Gota striped plazo suit, in which her style was worth seeing. Oh yes! Kareena and Malaika also chose a dress for the party with friends, which was seen by the public

Talking about Malaika’s outfits, the Ivory strait-fitted kurta set consisted of matching pants and a scarf, with big blue blooms added. Not only this, the golden gotta stripe work with flared sleeves was added to add contrast to the kurta, so the monotone was giving the kurtas a different look. For the family lunch, Malaika gave her eyes a bold look with minimal makeup, wearing Ivory & Golden Boots of Needledust.

At the same time, Amrita Arora wore a pastel blue colored kurta set with white frills embossed on the border. Talking about Amrita’s overall look, her kurta had booty prints in it, which was doing the contrast work in this monotone kurta set. With minimal makeup, Amrita looked quite beautiful in Smokey Eyes and Messi Ban like every time. Malaika Arora wore the most beautiful saree ever, styling such that Arjun Kapoor will also be floored

Well, we liked this style of Arora Sisters. By the way, what do your sisters have to say by looking at this look? Please let us know by commenting.