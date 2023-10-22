In an electrifying match (a rare thing in the Liga Mx), América beats Santos Laguna 4-3 at the Azteca stadium, and officially becomes the first team to qualify for the quarterfinals, after reaching thirty points with four games remaining. to dispute.
However, not everything was happiness and joy. And goalkeeper Malagón made a serious mistake that could have cost the azulcrema squad the three points, but fortunately the mistake remained anecdotal, since América was left with the three points once the referee gave the final whistle.
Puebla v Monterrey – Apertura Tournament 2023 Liga MX / Jam Media/GettyImages
America will visit a Striped in need of wins to climb positions and not depend on a perfect record in the two games they have pending. Fernando: ‘Tano’ Ortíz will face for the first time the team that he coached a few months ago.
Tijuana v Atletico San Luis – Apertura Tournament 2023 Liga MX / Jam Media/GettyImages
Until just a few weeks ago, talking about America vs. Atlético San Luis It was talking about the leaders of the Mexican championship. However, the Potosinos have fallen into a bad streak that the Azulcremas and other clubs have been able to take advantage of, so this match will lack the brilliance that it had in bunches a short time ago.
Tijuana v Atletico San Luis – Apertura Tournament 2023 Liga MX / Francisco Vega/GettyImages
The night of Saturday, November 4, will be special for Azulcremas fans, as they will receive one of the winningest coaches in the history of Club América. Miguel Herrera, today strategist of the Tijuana Xoloswon two league titles with Coapa, and now fights to take Xolaje, at least, to the play-in zone.
Tigres UANL v Cruz Azul – Apertura Tournament 2023 Liga MX / Jam Media/GettyImages
Tigres will receive the already classified America on the last day of the Mexican championship. If things continue as they have been until now, the match on matchday seventeen could define the leader of the Apertura 2023 tournament.
#Malagóns #mistake #cost #América #victory