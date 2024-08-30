Mexico City.- On the eve of Cruz Azul-América, goalkeeper Luis Ángel Malagón admitted that he was hurt by the version that he invented an injury out of fear of failing in the Copa América.

The goalkeeper was expected to be a starter, but was absent from the Tricolor due to a biceps injury, but one commentator said that his absence was due to fear of possible ridicule.

“It was difficult after the issue with the national team, what was talked about, the fact that they said that maybe it was a fabricated injury. That part was complicated because maybe as a player you try not to let the comments get to you, good or bad. “In my case I try to be neutral, with my family and God, but there was a moment when that part did hit home, the fact that they questioned what happened. At the end of the day I thank God and the coaching staff of the national team and America because I took away vacation days from them and they were available to get me out of this faster,” he mentioned.

Luis Ángel Malagón is eager for a victory against Cruz Azul due to the need to win any Clásico and because América urgently needs to reverse its bad moment before the Liga MX pause for National Team activity.

“I think it’s a bad moment, it’s a small negative streak, but I think we have to be in tune, the other day we were talking together and today more than ever we have to be stronger, maybe, from time to time, you can get into a fight in the environment, but today we have to avoid that because it’s when you have to be stronger, the teammate there in the locker room, trying to have a positive synergy in moments like that. “I don’t remember exactly what position we were in this season, but since I have the honor of being here it has always been said that the Classics are won no matter what, it’s something very special, what you experience, the environment, the passion, the emotions, more than both teams are from the capital, and we’re going to try to win it, the FIFA date is coming and God willing we will win it and arrive at a different stage to everything that is experienced,” he commented at the Nido de Coapa, after the last training session ahead of the match at the Ciudad de los Deportes Stadium. It is not an unknown scenario for the Eagles. Last tournament, everyone had La Máquina as the favorite and the Azulcremas won. What is strange about El Nido is that the club has more defeats (3) than victories (2), just when the tournament will be paused so that Malagón and other players can report to their National Teams.