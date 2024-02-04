This Saturday the America received Rayados de Monterrey in it Aztec stadium for Matchday 5 of the 2024 Clausura Tournament, of the Liga MXwhere the royals drew 1-1 thanks to a goal from the Spanish Sergio Canales at minute 40, after the Chilean Diego Valdes will advance to 24'.
Unfortunately for the cause of Luis Malagon, La Pandilla spoiled the opportunity to set a new record in the institution. After four games played, as well as the grand final of the second leg of the Apertura 2023, the goalkeeper had not conceded a goal until Sergio Canales appeared inside the area taking advantage of a mistake Emilio Larawho could not clear correctly and left the round to the European to pierce the nets.
With this, the national team was left with 538 minutes without conceding a goal, remaining ten minutes away from being the goalkeeper with the longest time without being beaten in official games in the history of the azulcrema squad, so the mark still belongs to Emanuel Camachowho served in the Americanist ranks in three different stages between the 40s, 50s and 60s.
Prior to the comparison, Ricardo Salazardata expert TUDNhad reported that the Michoacan was going for two records for the Coapa team, he needed 49 minutes to set the mark for consecutive unbeaten goals in the league, while he needed 69 minutes to establish the official consecutive games without receiving annotations, something that In the end it didn't happen.
After this, the feathered ones now point to their next commitment against the Real Esteli of Nicaragua for the Round of 16 of the CONCACAF Champions Leaguenext Tuesday, February 6, in the Independence Stadium.
