América registers its second consecutive draw in the Clausura 2024 😰 The Águilas couldn't at home against Rayados de Monterrey. pic.twitter.com/caMOAiyOan — Picante Soccer (@futpicante) February 4, 2024

With this, the national team was left with 538 minutes without conceding a goal, remaining ten minutes away from being the goalkeeper with the longest time without being beaten in official games in the history of the azulcrema squad, so the mark still belongs to Emanuel Camachowho served in the Americanist ranks in three different stages between the 40s, 50s and 60s.

Goal by Sergio Canales. Emilio Lara's prime lasted 38 minutes, and I screwed up on Rayados' goal😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/G6MweKGA4y — Carlos Lamb (@CarlosLamb_) February 4, 2024

Luis Malagón has only conceded one goal in the last 589 minutes. pic.twitter.com/EF2CYFz2R3 — Goals and Figures (@golesycifras) February 4, 2024

After this, the feathered ones now point to their next commitment against the Real Esteli of Nicaragua for the Round of 16 of the CONCACAF Champions Leaguenext Tuesday, February 6, in the Independence Stadium.