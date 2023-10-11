Important FIFA date for the Mexican National Team, last September, El Tri left excess doubts in their duels against the representatives of Uzbekistan and Australia, therefore, now in this break both Jaime Lozano and his team must show sporting growth important, especially because the rivals are of much superior quality, Ghana, an eternal power in Africa and Germany, which in the midst of the crisis, continues to be a five-time world champion.
The list only had a couple of unpublished names in the Lozano administration, Julio González and Marcel Ruíz, the rest, people who have already received calls for ‘Jimmy’ or who have a huge history with El Tri, one of them Guillermo Ochoa, who despite not being at his best and being the goalkeeper with the most goals in Serie A, is untouchable, at least in the calls, since the coach of the national team is considering sitting the veteran and captain at least for the first match.
With information from Jonatan Peña, Jaime plans to give Luis Ángel Malagón minutes for the first game, that is, this Saturday against Ghana, even so the coach will first have a talk with Ochoa to define his substitution. The source assures that Guillermo intends to play both games, but if Lozano opts for a rotation, the captain agrees with the decision, since at the end of the day their match will be the main one, on Tuesday against Germany.
#Malagón #starter #Saturday #Ghana