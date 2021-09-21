Malagò, weekend in Cortina from 70 thousand €. 5 star hotel and curling

There are five years to go before the Milan-Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics, but preparations are already underway. Last weekend – read the Fatto Quotidiano – the “team building” of the Organizing Committee was staged, headed by the president of Coni Giovanni Malagò. The Foundation met for its moment of leisure and work, to learn about the plants and the territory on which they will work for years, to become a team. Between employees and managers, over one hundred people. “Still a few”, underlines the Foundation, let alone when there will be many: when fully operational they will become over 600.

The program of activities – continues il Fatto – was organized by the Municipality of Cortina. Friday afternoon game of curling in the ice rink, with lessons and practice with the local team. On Saturday morning a couple of seminars in the classroom, but then off by bike to visit the facilities, and even a test on the summer bobsleigh training track. But what about the stay: two nights at the Savoia, a 5-star hotel from 300 euros per room, for the Olympic friends they will certainly have a discount. First dinner at the hotel, second at high altitude at the Faloria refuge, where you can only arrive by cable car, delicious mountain dishes, a toast to the Games to come. I count a little salty, but Cortina is certainly not the place to tighten the belt: around 70 thousand euros.