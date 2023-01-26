Arianna Fontana ready to leave Italy. Olympics 2026 with the United States?

New episode of arm wrestling between Arianna Fontana, the blue most medalist at the Olympic Gamesand the Italian Ice Sports Federation. In an outburst on social media, Fontana leaves several solutions open, including the possibility of competing at Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics for another country. Being married to her coach Anthony Lobello, American, Fontana has a double passport. This season the ‘Blond Freccia’ from Berbenno is not competing and for a few years has no longer been part of the Fiamme Gialle Sports Group and has opted for the Bergamo IceLab company. “Nothing has changed compared to a few months ago, there have been no constructive communications for my participation in Milan-Cortina – said Fontana -. I will no longer tolerate certain decisions, there is no longer trust in the federal staff. I have many cards on the table in front of me, even the most unthinkable ones”.

In recent months, the blue of the short track has lived in the United States, in particular in Salt Lake City. “I’m leaving Salt Lake City having put my skates back on and exploring new options. I decided to join the trip Anthony already had planned here to see what the US and SLC have to offer in case I need to continue my Olympic journey – added the Italian champion who has been participating in the Olympics since Turin 2006 -. I would like to thank the coaches and training groups with whom I skated while I was here. Thank you for welcoming me and my coach with open arms. It’s been a while since I last updated you on the problems I had and still have to face”.





Arianna Fontana, Malagò: “Embittered, I expect a call”

«I am deeply saddened», is the president of Coni, Giovanni Malagò, on the Arianna Fontana case. Through an Instagram post, the Italian athlete (most medalist ever at the Olympic Games) spoke of the possibility of leaving Italy (with the possibility of participating in the Milan Cortina Winter Olympics with the United States shirt). «Arianna knows how close I have been to her in all these years, since my election as president of Coni through constant meetings and contacts», Malagò explained, «and I remember that I met her last January 11 in Milan, when she came to see me with Anthony in the Milan-Cortina office». The president of Coni returns to the moment of the meeting with Arianna Fontana and her husband-instructor Anthony Lobello: «On that occasion we spoke in detail about many issues concerning her and her husband, from now until 2026, and I subsequently shared the contents with the Federation and its president Gios. I don’t want to add anything else out of respect for the athlete’s extraordinary nature», concludes the president, «however honestly, not only as president of Coni but on a human level and in the name of the personal relationship and affection that binds me to you and that everyone knows, I would like to say that I was sincerely very sorry for what he said. I expect you to call me to clarify.’

Arianna Fontana, Abodi: “I will do everything possible to avoid the American perspective”

The Minister for Sport and Youth Andrea Abodi also spoke on the Arianna Fontana case: “I will do everything possible, respecting the roles and people and in harmony with the Italian Ice Sports Federation, so that this hypothetical American perspective of Arianna Fontana with whom I already had an appointment unfortunately postponed due to a change of agenda is not consolidated, don’t consolidate”

