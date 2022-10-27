Genoa – “I got lost in the historic center and I had the opportunity to appreciate a wonderful city, with an unexpected summer climate and great kindness from all the Genoese”. Giovanni Malagòpresident of Coni, in the city for the presentation of the Paganini prize and tomorrow for the inauguration of the sports section of the museum of Italian emigration, told on the sidelines of the event at Palazzo Tursi that he had had difficulties, while he was with a collaborator, to find the shortest route between the hotel and the Municipality: “But this allowed me to discover a beautiful city, with an enviable climate27 degrees – he said – we asked a kind gentleman for information who offered to accompany us through the historic center to our destination “.