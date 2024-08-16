Coni, President Malagò on Khelif, Abodi and racism in Italy

John Malagodespite the 40 medals won by Italy at the Olympics in Paris (including 12 gold), has now ended up in the sights of the governmentseveral members of the majority have expressed their opposition to renewing his mandate as President of the Conidespite the upcoming Winter Olympics in Milan-Cortina 2026 to be organized. Malagò therefore from November, barring sensational twists, will have to abandon the prestigious seat. For him now there is talk of a possible new role in football: the hypothesis is to put him in Gabriele’s place Gravinathe current president who has already announced his intention to step down. Malagò however continues to hope for a reconfirmation to Coni and launches a new dig at the Minister of Sport Abodes.

“With the minister – he tells Morning News on Canale5 – there is nothing to clarify nor to be clarified. I was particularly sorry for a statement made during the Olympics but it was a fall in style, I hope not of substance“. Abodi had defined Malagò’s mandate as concluded. The president of Coni addresses another particularly hot topic, that of the defacement of the mural dedicated to the Olympic volleyball champion Paola Egonu: “Is Italy a racist country? I don’t think so, but certainly – continues Malagò – there is an active and noisy minority that makes us very ashamed for what he does. Little to say, it’s madness from every point of view”.

A comment could not be missed also on the controversial Algerian boxer Imane Khelif: “We live in an era where everyone legitimately expresses their opinions on rumors and characteristics of this person without taking into account the technical and scientific aspects. More people, including doctors and scientists, – continues Malagò – have seen the values ​​and they know the parameters for participation in the competitions, they reiterated them and considered rightand I trust the competent and responsible subjects. I also want to remember – he concludes – that this athlete it didn’t appear out of nowherehas been competing for 7-8 years, has done several World Championships and the Olympics in Tokyo, where he lost. And She won the three matches that earned her the gold medal on points“.