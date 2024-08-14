The fourth-place finishers at the 2024 Paris Olympics will also be received at the Quirinale, “President Mattarella has shown unique sensitivity”. This was stated by the president of Coni, Giovanni Malagò, on Zona Bianca on Rete4.

As for Roberto Vannacci’s statements, “everyone does their job – the president of CONI stated – General Vannacci, who I don’t know, is free to think what he believes, but Paola Egonu is very Italian”.