Malagò, Flavia Pennetta, Fabio Capello and… Laureus Charity Night 2024 here we are. Here are the guests

The countdown to the 10th edition of the Laureus Charity Nightthe annual fundraising event to support the work of Laureus Sport for Good Foundation Italy ETSis now at its last legs.

There charity evening brings together the sports champions and the showbiz celebritywhich this year will meet on Thursday 5th September, in Milan, at the Franco Parenti Theatre (in via Pier Lombardo 14).

“I am Laureus” will be the slogan of the eveninginviting participants to identify with the boys and girls supported by the Foundation, who build their own future thanks to sport.

Journalist Federica Masolin confirmed as hostthe new face of international football on Sky Sport and Laureus Ambassador, alongside John Brunojournalist and member of the Laureus Board, and Gianluca Gazzolihost of Radio Deejay. The catering is instead entrusted to GUD and to the supervision of the Chef Stefano Cerveni of the starred restaurant Due Colombe in Borgonato (Brescia).

AMBASSADORS AND EXPECTED GUESTS

Many champions and stars from the world of entertainment embrace the values ​​of the Foundation and also in the year of the tenth edition support the noble cause. Among those already confirmed, the President of CONI John Malagothe former tennis player Flavia Pennettawinner of the US Open in 2015, and former soccer player and coach Fabio Capello, now a popular TV commentator. They are joined by Purple Saddlethe new promise of Italian gymnastics, with the Junior National Artistic Gymnastics Team. The former Olympic canoeist will also participate in the charity evening Anthony Rossithe triathlete Alexander Fabianthe internationally renowned skipper

Furio Benussi and the former rugby players Marco Bortolami, Diego Domínguez and Sean FitzpatrickCyclists will also be there to support this noble cause Letizia Paternoster and Mikkel Honorè; Daniele Cassioliconsidered the greatest Paralympic water skier of all time at international level; Ivan Capelli, former Formula 1 driver and sports commentator; James Augustinwinner of 15 world motorcycle championships; and Alberto Naskaracing driver and youtuber.

After “Everyone Wins” who stressed how each of us can become a winner and “We Are Family” which has demonstrated the power of sport to unite people and make a difference in the lives of children and young people, the claim of this edition is “I am Laureus”. Already launched in the clips of the new campaign with the champions Ambra Sabatini and Irma Testa (click here to see and download the videos), this slogan invites everyone to identify with the children and young people who in the suburbs of the largest Italian cities benefit from the work of the Laureus Italia Foundation and who, thanks to sport, grow and mature with the right values.

LAUREUS CHARITY NIGHT, THE CHARITY AUCTION

In support of the project “Sport for Good” by Fondazione Laureus Italia a has been openedcharity auction on the Memorabid platform, the first auction house in Europe dedicated to sports memorabilia and experiences, at the direct link memorabid.com/iosonolaureus, where you can already make your offers to purchase the first experiences and the first sports memorabilia available donated by companies, Laureus Ambassadors and friends of the Foundation. The lots are constantly updated and the page will continue to grow. The auction will continue during the Charity Night with the Silent Auction and will end at the end of the evening, during which its progress will also be shown in real time.

For the occasion Memorabid will inaugurate the partnership with Mashfrog Groupwhich will allow each successful bidder of the auctioned lots to also pay in Bitcoin thanks to the advanced technological integration of PayOnCrypto, which manages cryptocurrency transactions and donations in a safe, fast and reliable way, both online and in person.

Among the memorabilia up for auction are the shoes and the official shirt of the Fiamme Gialle Sports Group worn and autographed by Amber Sabatini, Italian flag bearer at the Paris Paralympics and appointed Laureus Ambassador during last year’s Charity Night. Football lovers will find the Milan shirt 2008/09 season autographed by Kaka and the Chelsea shirt 2022/23 season signed by Andriy ShevchenkoAcademy Member Laureus. Those who prefer basketball can opt for the EA7 Emporio Armani Milano tank top 2023/24 season signed by Nicholas Melli. Among the most luxurious goods, the exclusive IWC Pilot’s Watch Automatic Edition watch “Laureus Sport for Good”, in the characteristic blue colour that distinguishes the Foundation.

Among the most sought-after experiences, however, a weekend at the Barcolana in Trieste with an exclusive outing on the Maxi 100 Arca Sgr together with the Fast and Furio team, reigning champion.