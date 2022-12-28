To solve its problems, the Ferrari a French and highly experienced team principal called, exactly as in 1993, when Luca Cordero di Montezemolo hired Jean Todt as general manager. If Frederic Vasseur will achieve even only a part of the results of the former FIA president, he and the Ferrari fans can be said to be enormously satisfied, considering that the last world title of the Ferrari dates back to 2008, while we have to go back to 2007 for the drivers’ championship. Fifteen years that Giovanni Malagò has defined as too many. The president of Coni, in an interview with the agencies at the end of the year, hoped that 2023 could give the Maranello team that turnaround that has already been glimpsed this year, but has also been lost in a sea of ​​mistakes above all strategic and procedural.

“Yes, Ferrari hasn’t won a World Championship for too many years. I don’t feel like saying too much, but if after 50 years we have brought an Italian motorcycle, the Ducati, to win the MotoGP even with an Italian rider, we expect this to happen soon in Formula 1 as well“, this is the hope of Malagò. “We know that Red Bull had something extra this year, e.g we hope that there is no recovery of the Mercedes because from one competitor there would be two. But Ferrari’s goal is to try to win again and Vasseur could be the right person“.