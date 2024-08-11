“President Mattarella called me and asked me to congratulate the entire women’s team that won gold at the Paris 2024 Games and to extend the compliments to the federation, to president Manfredi and to coach Velasco. He has not lost any of the girls’ matches and is proud of what they have done. He extended his compliments to the entire expedition, to the athletes and to the other federations for the results obtained and gave us an appointment on September 23 at 11 am for the return of the Tricolore to the Quirinale with Olympic and Paralympic athletes”. This was stated by the president of CONI, Giovanni Malagò, taking stock of the Paris 2024 Olympics in a press conference at Casa Italia.

“40 medals like in Tokyo. I said so. We also succeeded with an evident, analytical precision that characterized the quality of the value of the medals, 2 more gold, 3 more silver and confirmation of the leading role in the world sports scenario – Malagò underlined – Why was I convinced it would happen? Because we knew very well how many medal possibilities we had and when you have so many you lose many along the way even in the most daring ways, but you have the possibility of winning them in other sports and this is what happened”. (from the correspondent Emanuel Rizzi)