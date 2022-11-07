“As president of the Olympic Committee and reference point of Italian sport, I feel the obligation to apologize to all the athletes and former athletes who have suffered due to inappropriate behavior”: Giovanni Malagò returns to the story of the psychological abuses reported by various athletes and ex athletes of rhythmic gymnastics a Republic, announcing that “whoever made a mistake, if someone made a mistake, will pay”. It all began with the words of Nina Corradini, Anna Basta and Giulia Galtarossa, blue champions who had brought to light a world of harassment mainly related to the physical form of the athletes that took place in the center of Desio.

“I was afraid of my teacher and despite this I lived in her house for a while. She rationed the food I ate: once she put the padlock on the shelves ”, the testimony – among many – of the Italian champion Sara Branciamore. “We need to understand the real dimension of the phenomenon – explained Malagò – gymnastics more than other sports has one of its crucial aspects in the question of weight. A certain degree of rigor and ‘toughness’ is inevitable. It is different when you cross the line and from rigor it borders on violence, humiliation, harassment. But I repeat, all this has yet to be ascertained ”. The president of the Olympic Committee does not exclude that there may be “strict responsibility of all, including Coni”, in the event that, in addition to the mistakes of individuals, the existence of a “system that has led them to make mistakes” is ascertained.

Asked about the mysterious retirement of Alice Taglietti (class of 2007), one of the most promising Italian athletes, registered with Auxilium and trained at Nemesis, he replied: “Every now and then someone has a hard time withstanding stress, it happens in every sport. I have not created a correlation between that fact and other elements. Today I would ask you what happened. Indeed, I will definitely call it ”.