The interceptions of the president of Coni, revealed by Repubblica, are in the records of an investigation in Milan on TV rights. A conversation with the former Sky executive also pops up
A phone call between the president of Coni Giovanni Malagò and the former CEO of Sky Italia Andrea Zappia, dating back to June 2020 and ended up in the proceedings of an investigation by the Milan prosecutor’s office (with a request for archiving) on television rights, contains references to executives of football destined to trigger controversy. Malagò’s phone was intercepted. The revelation is from the Republic. The presidents of the “true criminals” Serie A clubs. And the Via Rosellini League “is an organization governed by private law… otherwise they would arrest them all because they had been found guilty of corruption six years ago…”. And again, speaking of individuals. Preziosi, former president of Genoa, “a real offender”. Then add. “And our friends, Juventus and Roma, are as guilty as he is. Because in the end, or for one reason or another, they gave up fighting or indulged him and became accomplices in his adventures…”.
TV rights and the League
Words spoken in the days in which it became known that Malagò was being investigated by the Milan prosecutor’s office for forgery, regarding the election in 2018 “by acclamation” of Gaetano Micciché as president of the League, at the time when the number 1 of Coni he was also commissioner of Serie A. Malagò and Zappia speak, among other things, of an old investigation from 2014, on a previous auction of TV rights, resulting in a maxi fine from the Antitrust to Mediaset, Infront, Sky and Lega for harmful agreement of the competition. Hence the sentence, regarding the League: “If it weren’t an organization governed by private law, they would all arrest them because they had been found guilty of corruption six years ago… they want to give each other a gift, take them to Switzerland…”.
