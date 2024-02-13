Malagò and Rattazzi leave Caltagirone and leave the Vianini real estate group

There GL Investments (a company 50% owned by Malagò and Rattazzi), sold 2.17 million shares on the market at 0.845 euros each, thus collecting 1.83 million

Giovanni Malagò president of CONI and his friend Lupo Rattazzishareholder among others of Giovanni Agnelli BvI am exited the capital of the listed Vianinia real estate group whose ownership refers to Francesco Gaetano Caltagirone.

A few days ago, in fact, a document was filed by Vianini of “internal dealing” from which it can be deduced that the GL Investments (a 50% company owned by Malagò and Rattazzi), sold 2.17 million shares on the market at 0.845 euros each, thus cashing 1.83 million. This is a share of the1.943% of the capital of Vianini who had to declare the transfer as Rattazzi is on the board of directors.

It should be noted that a few weeks ago the same GL Investments he had paid out 1.23 million to subscribe to 1.55 million new Vianini shares, issued as part of a capital increase of 60 million launched at the end of last December and recently closed. At the Vianini shareholders' meeting on 11 December which approved the recapitalization of the company Malagò and Rattazzi was present with 620 thousand shares which, therefore, added to the securities purchased, make those which were the subject of the very recent sale.