Malaga’s comic-with 60,000 fans as an epicenter of pop culture

The San Diego Comic-Con Feria, which leaves the United States for the first time in 54 years, will turn Malaga into September into the World Epicenter of Pop Culture, with a forecast of 60,000 attendees in its first edition, which will be impregnated with the Andalusian culture.

This important world event, which has been presented this Monday, will take place from September 25 to 28 In the 60,000 square meters of the Palace of Fairs and Congresses of Malaga, and will continue in the capital of the Costa del Sol, at least, until 2027, when the number of attendees is expected.

In addition, it is estimated that this event has a global economic and media impact that will exceed 30 million euros.

The organizers have been working with the entire entertainment industry for months and there will be more than 300 hours of exclusive content, according to Jaime López-Francos, president of Dentsu Media & Performance.

It will not be a reduced fair, it will have the spirit of San Diego, but will be adapted to the Andalusian and Spanish culture.

The world’s largest Pop Culture Convention will have premieres, exhibitions, panels, immersive experiences or costume contests of games, role or series, among others.

The master of ceremonies of this appointment has been the director and actor Santiago Segura, who has compared the LGTBIQ+ pride parties with the "geeks" that are disguised in the Comic-Con.





David Glanzer, Director of Communication and Strategy of Comic-Con International, explained that they had been working on this possibility for a long time, considering the option to leave the United States, since they understand that everyone shares “the same language of art, creativity and passion”.

He has assured that this event will be a meeting point in Europe for fans and comics creators, and of all popular art, so they are “very excited” before this new stage, which goes hand in hand with Dentsu, the Junta de Andalucía and the City Council of Malaga.

The president of the Junta de Andalucía, Juan Manuel Moreno, has been sure of the “total success” of the Comic-Con, who will open a permanent office in Malaga, and has defended that he consolidates the community as a reference of pop culture and digital art.

The mayor of Malaga, Francisco de la Torre, has stated that Málaga is “the synthesis of the Californian spirit of Andalusia” and has opted for a “long life” for this new union: “for the three years planned and for those who come.”