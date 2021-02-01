MALAGA city and six other municipalities have surpassed a 14-day cumulative incidence rate of 1,000 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people.

The provincial capital, along with Casares, Ojen, Benaojan, Cortes de la Frontera, Genalguacil and Jubrique must close all non-essential businesses for at least two weeks from Wednesday.

Malaga city just crossed the threshold Monday after clocking an incidence rate of 1,008 cases per 100,000 people.

The other municipalities in Malaga which remain above the 1,000 case threshold are: Marbella, Estepona, Alhaurin de la Torre, Manilva, Villanueva del Rosario, Benarraba, Tolox, Casabermeja, Mollina, Villanueva del Trabuco, Pizarra, Cutar, Arriate, Ronda, Alameda , Almargen, Teba, Cañete la Real, Benamocarra, El Borge, Salares, Alfarnate, Velez-Malaga, Alcaucin, Moclinejo, Alhaurin el Grande, Ardales, Coin, Alfarnatejo, Monda, Alora, Algatocín, Cartajima, Igualeja and Farajan.

Meanwhile, Competa and Guaro will have to close their outer perimeters from Wednesday after surpassing 500 cases per 100,000 people.

The Junta analyzes the figures for each town every Monday and Thursday, with any updates coming into force on the following Wednesdays and Saturdays respectively.

Those municipalities which surpass 500 cases per 100,000 people must close their outer perimeters, while those which surpass 1,000 must also cease all non-essential activity.