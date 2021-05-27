Workers at the Trops facilities located in the Axarquía region. Garcia-Santos / El Pais

The probability that the next domestic mango or avocado you buy from your trusted market, grocery or greengrocer has been grown by Trops is very high. This organization handles 55% of mango production in Spain and 40% of avocado, two of the most profitable outdoor crops. The producer firm was born in Malaga in 1979 by the hand of five farmers and today there are 3,015 from seven Spanish provinces and the Portuguese Algarve. In the last decade they have multiplied their turnover by six, reaching 137 million euros and a profit of around half a million euros. The pandemic has passed by this company, which expects to reach 150 million in turnover in 2022. It employs 470 people, almost all permanent, but in high season the figure rises to 800. The staff includes agronomists, biologists and economists.

More information

The four decades of Trops history are marked by constant growth. Farmers from Malaga and Granada have always formed the bulk of its associates, but others from different provinces have been added: Valencia, Alicante, Almería, Cádiz and Huelva, as well as southern Portugal. The more than 3,000 farmers grouped together add up to 6,000 hectares and the forecast is to continue increasing that area between 5% and 10% annually. They all entrust their entire production to the firm, even without knowing the price at which their product will be sold. Their leap of faith is based on the transparency they receive and the confidence that the crop is sold practically before it is harvested, according to Enrique Colilles, CEO of Trops. “We are the farmer’s company and, taking the price off the cost, everything else is for them,” he assures and, in fact, the profit is reinvested. The person in charge emphasizes that the great volume of production helps to obtain better prices and to eliminate intermediaries, and, in addition, the activity keeps the rural environment in good health. In the Malaga region of Axarquía, its heart, generates almost full employment in a good part of its 31 municipalities.

Inside its headquarters, in Vélez-Málaga, everything seems to be going smoothly. A bridge over a small lake gives access to a facility full of offices. But there is a door that leads to another world, to a huge warehouse with an infinite maze of conveyor belts that automatically sort the 10,000 tons of mango and 20,000 tons of avocado from the last harvest. The final touch is put on by dozens of hands that move agilely to place each piece in its place depending on the caliber.

80% of the production is exported, especially to Europe, with the northern countries as the main destination. The proximity is the competitive advantage over Latin American countries, as it allows the fruit to arrive in better condition. Of course, the avocados that complete the national harvest —which runs from October to May— come from Peru and Chile to have the product available all year round. Mangoes are only available from August to November: transportation from the other side of the Atlantic takes a long time and requires harvesting the green fruit, without sugar, and with little flavor.

The vast majority of countries to which Trops exports consume more avocado than Spain, hence the entity has set its sights on the national market, with a great margin of growth. Suffice one example: the Spanish eat 1.4 kilos of avocado a year, when in the Nordic countries they exceed three kilos without cultivating it. “They buy it here,” says Colilles, who stresses that their main competition is ultra-processed foods: “You add sugar or salt to anything and it’s delicious. The fruit has to fight against that ”.

Since 2005, the company has had a line of fourth-range products under the name Frudel, with which they sell from guacamole to avocado gazpacho. They enter and leave large stores such as Alcampo, Carrefour, El Corte Inglés or Aldi. They are also sold under a private label on the Horeca channel.

Technology

Trops’ relationship with its farmers goes beyond the acquisition of crops. His team has developed technology that allows him to fully understand the situation of each plot. Every year, in December, they analyze the situation of the mango trees to find out what the next harvest will be like. If they detect that the plants have a nutrient deficiency, they fertilize the soil so that they reach flowering, in May, in optimal conditions. They also carry out irrigation and pruning plans, and they can even find out what conditions the fruits are in during their ripening, when they must be collected or in what timeframes. Likewise, they advise on the varieties that work best on the market: Hass, in the case of avocado; Osteen, in the one with the handle.

Trops also develops projects for the future, such as the one they have recently experimented with with Vodafone based on artificial intelligence and 5G so that a robot can detect the optimal moment to collect each fruit. “Imagine that one day some glasses tell you which avocados or mangoes are perfect for harvesting, you would lose very little. Well, that’s where we are ”, explains Colilles. At the moment, farmers are still more aware of the sky than of technology, because water scarcity continues to be their biggest problem. It is the main drawback of a sector that does not stop giving joy.