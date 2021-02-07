SARAGOSSA

The blanquillos are still in a complicated situation, although increasingly comfortable. ‘JIM’ has fallen on his feet at Real Zaragoza, with three wins in five games and better feelings in terms of the level of play.

But outside of La Romareda it is cold: the maños have not yet won at home. After the triumph of Cartagena yesterday, the victory seems very important. However, they arrive in Malaga with three important casualties: Cristian Fernández in goal, Javi Ros in the midfield and Vuckic in attack point.

As to follow: Álex Alegría. The Extremaduran is the striker desired by the handful in the winter market and a luxury companion for the indisputable Juanjo Narváez. With Vuckic gone, he has a clear track.