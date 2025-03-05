Malaga is placed on the map of the geek universe. Comic fans, video games and cinema or science fiction series of half the world already have a remarkable appointment in southern Europe. San Diego’s comic-with comes to Malaga. This international convention, one of the greatest entertainment events in the world, opens its European subsidiary in Malaga. A brand that has never left the United States and would turn the capital of the Costa del Sol into something similar to what the Latin Grammy turned Seville into 2024. As already advanced South, the candidacy of Malaga has been working for almost a year between the property of the Comic-Con and the Junta de Andalucía, through Andalusian Tourism and the Andalusian digital agency; and Malaga City Council.

In recent months the work of the institutions has been hard. At the end of last year a San Diego delegation visited Malaga capital to evaluate spaces, communications and other infrastructure of the city. The Comic-Con de Málaga will go to the Palace of Fairs but will fill the entire city with meetings. Full of seminars and workshops that are carried out with professionals, the San Diego Comic-with is, every year, a parade of stars with premieres of movies, books, comics and video games. The big platforms such as Disney, Netflix or HBO struggle to make a place on the fair of the fair, which is held every year in summer. The emblematic Comic Fair of San Diego attends 130,000 fans every year for November. In Malaga there is already the test of a younger brother, the Freak with, who after moving from the capital to Torremolinos has closed his latest event with more than 45,000 attendees.

The event will be presented next Monday, March 10, at an event that will host the Miramar Hotel and will have Santiago Segura as a master of ceremonies. The presence of guests from the world of cinema and television such as Daniel Sánchez Arévalo, Icíar Bollaín, Carlos Areces, Paco Plaza, Álex de la Iglesia and Joaquín Mazón, is already confirmed for the event.

The last event in San Diego brought together Hollywood levels such as Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman (Deadpool and Wolverine), Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Robert Downey Jr. (Ironman/Doctor Death) and Rebecca Ferguson (Dune), and served for the length of series such as ‘El Pingüino’ Rings: the power rings’, ‘The Boys’ or the last feature film of’ Transformers’. Side mention deserves the entire book, comic and video games that move in parallel.









If Seville closed a week from Latin Grammy with an economic impact close to 50 million euros and more than ten thousand visitors in all events surrounding the awards, a comic-with in Malaga would bring much more international public since the main events are held in open and anyone can buy a ticket for a premiere or a thematic cycle. The international connections of Malaga Capital, starting with that of the airport, and its great hotel offer, were the two great buzas with which a Malaga candidacy played that has shown that hosting this great event was not science fiction.