Castellón will start its new adventure in the Second Division in Ponferrada. The Orelut team will face Ponferradina on the first day. El Toralín will see Castellón’s return to silver status live ten years later.

Castalia will not be long in receiving one of the historical ones. And it is that Málaga will be Castellón’s rival on the second day. The visit of the Andalusians to the capital of La Plana will be special for a team that had been waiting for this moment for a long time.

The next departure from Castellón will be to Las Gaunas, where two of the newly promoted will be measured. In addition, the Orelut team will receive Leganés, a recently released player, on the fourth day. Curiously, Castellón will close the League at La Rosaleda against Málaga, the first rival that Castalia will visit after promotion.