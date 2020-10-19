So much had the jug gone to the fountain for Real Zaragoza that in the end it ended up breaking. The Baraja team drew with Las Palmas with an own goal from the Gran Canaria, beat Albacete without deserving it two minutes from the end and also won in Santo Domingo due to the improper alignment of Alcorcón, but his lucky star was not going to be eternal and the most unexpected day ended, in front of a Malaga on sales that until today had a serious problem related to the goal. Zaragoza was not playing anything, taking refuge in a supposed defensive security, and the seams have already been seen in the fourth of the game. Malaga put him in evidence and undressed him from top to bottom.

Nieto by Pep Chavarría was the only change in Baraja’s eleven, while Pellicer ordered Málaga in an asymmetric and flexible 5-2-3, with Escassi as third center-back and Caye Quintana, Pablo Chavarría and Rahmani at the forefront of the attack in search of the punch that his team had missed in the last two games. And the bet could not go better for Pellicer because at a quarter of an hour Argentine Pablo Chavarría headed accurately and chopped a great center from the left of the Franco-Algerian Rahmani, taking advantage of the mistake in the mark of the central Zaragoza. The goal, of beautiful execution, deserved the revision of the VAR, for possible offside, but by centimeters it was legal.

The goal sat Zaragoza like a shot, while affirming the proposal of Malaga, which did not take long to hit again, when Caye Quintana finished off with the toe a pass to the center of the area from Pablo Chavarría, in a move that Ramón Enríquez conceived and that once again exposed Atienza and Guitián, and also, it must be said, Cristian Álvarez, who since confinement has lost his duende and not for a ball.

Zaragoza’s first half was truly dire, without a single shot on goal, and always at the mercy of Sergio Pellicer’s novel approach, who gave Rubén Baraja a tactical review. The only half-serious chance for the Aragonese team came seconds after intermission in a center from the right that Zanimacchia did not reach.

After the break, and already desperate, Baraja suddenly relieved its two extremes, Larrazábal and Zanimacchia, two souls in pain, and brought in Bermejo, always active, and Vuckic, moving Narváez to the left wing, the only one who creates a certain danger in Zaragoza. But it was Malaga again, sure and firm behind, the one that was about to sign the 0-3 in a book counter attack that failed to solve Pablo Chavarría.

In this second half, Zaragoza combined something else, but their football lacked much clarity and precision. Some more noise, but few nuts. Nothing too disturbing for a serious and well-worked Malaga, who never lost control of the situation and never saw his clear advantage in jeopardy. Half an hour from the end, Adrián and Papu entered for Javi Ros and Toro Fernández, who added another afternoon of absence, and at least between them two were able to shake the shaker somewhat. Papu was able to score in the 75th minute, but the Georgian’s blinds were lowered inside the area, and Adrián shortened the gap in the 83rd minute by taking advantage of a great center from Tejero on goal. The draw would have been a fourth miracle for Zaragoza, but luck is neither eternal nor manageable.