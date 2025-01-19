Malaga sets a date for the end of horse carriages and leaves Seville as the main stronghold in Andalusia

Every summer a scene was repeated next to the Plaza de la Marina in Malaga, very close to the Port where nearly half a million cruise passengers disembark every year: horse-drawn carriages sheltered from the heat in the shade on the side of the Paseo del Parque or under the flimsy tarpaulins that were installed next to the square after complaints from animal activists and the coachmen themselves. That shelter was a respite for the animals, resigned to going out into the sun again as soon as a tourist hired their services.

That is going to end: the Malaga city council intends for 2025 to be the last year in which horse-drawn carriages travel the streets of the city. This was announced by Mayor Francisco de la Torre (PP) in the debate on the state of the city last Tuesday. De la Torre, councilor since 2000, believes that this mode of transportation, now residual even for tourists and newlyweds, gives a bad image “to the world.”

The announcement of an end to this practice in twelve months was a surprise, because until now the council had defended a gradual process until the expiration of the last licenses in 2035. The immediate end will mean reducing the validity of the licenses by ten years, a total of 25. The mayor himself reported that there are “conversations” with the coachmen to compensate them. “We take this step thinking about the well-being of the animals and the image that the city offers to the world,” the councilor reasoned.

The city council has been recovering licenses for several years. In 2017 it paid off 18, at 35,000 euros each, and then another seven. Today, of the four stops that existed a decade ago, only the one in Plaza de la Marina remains, and from there a service is provided on a route that has been narrowing the circle. The turning point was when the path to the Cathedral was cut short. Since then, it is limited to half an hour along the Paseo del Parque, Plaza de Torrijos, Paseo de la Farola, Paseo Marítimo, Plaza de Toros and Paseo de Reding in exchange for 30 euros.

Resignation of the coachmen, joy of the animal rights

Among the increasingly small group, a feeling of resistance has crystallized. The mayor’s surprise announcement has not gone down well at all and there is resistance to speaking in the middle of negotiations in which everyone is risking a lot of money, around 45,000 euros according to some sources, with a difficult outlook in the labor market. For years, most did not even contribute. “There is nothing to tell, everything is done,” says Antonio Domínguez, unofficial spokesperson for the Malaga coach drivers, who on Friday participated in a meeting with those responsible for the mobility area. “There is nothing new. If they want to remove it, they will remove it and we can’t do anything. “I don’t know anything,” he says, before hanging up.

For animal rights activists, however, it is a final victory after many years of struggle. “In 2009 we began to discuss the issue with the government team,” recalls Carmen Manzano, president of the Animal Protection Agency. “It has been difficult to advance and get water points at the stops, shade and, finally, move the stops to natural shade, so that they have a working schedule and avoid the hottest hours or days of terral,” he recalls. Years ago, the animal activists agreed with the coachmen in refusing to take the stables to the mouth of the Guadalhorce, very far from the Center and exposed to mosquitoes.

The Teatinos stables, built by the coachmen themselves on land given by the city council 30 years ago, have maintained precarious conditions for a long time, supported on beams brought from the ragyard, tin plates and corrugated board with poor ventilation, and divided into pits. so small that the horses could barely turn around, as this media reported in a report. In the summer of 2018 they lost electricity. Given the suffocating heat, the Animal Protection Agency had to intervene.

Despite repeated promises to demolish and move them (since 2007) and continued complaints from neighbors about the smells and noises, they are still there, after the drivers refused to move them to a point even further away from the Center.

“I think there are many ways to get to know Malaga, walking through its historic center or on the “guiri bus”. We are happy and congratulate the city council for its commitment,” says Manzano.

Seville maintains a hundred licenses and is not considering revoking them

If completed, the step taken by Malaga will leave Seville as the great standard bearer of horse carriages in Andalusia. In the Andalusian capital there are still 97 licenses. The Seville City Council is not considering a similar measure, they appeal to the uniqueness of each city and emphasize the measures adopted to alleviate the suffering of animals. Since July there has been a guide to good practices with “recommendations”, especially for summer: that they do not work more than eight hours a day; with minimum breaks of 30 minutes every two hours and one day of weekly rest until the age of 18, and a maximum of three days per week, and a minimum annual rest of four weeks.

The recommendations also imply “special attention” such as the search for shade and standing water, which the municipal government considers expanding, and the use of appropriate equipment and materials. However, not in all locations (ten) there is a closet with fountains or taps, a broom, dustpan and container, as well as shaded spaces.

The objective, they say from the Sevillian council, is to modify the current Ordinance, “always taking into account an improvement in the quality of life” of the horses, but “in a manner agreed upon with the sector.”

It has been a demand from animal activists for years: a regulation that ensures compliance with working schedules, decent conditions in the stables and that the horses do not suffer from the suffocating summer heat. Municipal ordinances deal with licenses, routes and even the manner of coachmen and carriages, but not with breaks, ages of horses and weather conditions. Until now, all of this remains subject to good practice guides, documents with no legal value that are left to the discretion of the coachmen to comply. For this reason, every summer there are collapses in the middle of the street.

In Seville, the coachmen have always asserted their marked folkloric image and have enjoyed great influence. An animal activist remembered years ago that the councilor of the branch admitted her proposals to regulate ponies and animals in circuses, but when she mentioned the issue of horse carriages, the councilor replied: “Don’t even touch that, it’s an emblem.” from Seville and the coachmen live off that.” The controversy with former mayor Alfredo Sánchez-Monteseirín, who tried to convince them to put a diaper on the horses, is still remembered in the city.

Complaints from tourists in Malaga

Málaga intends to make a clean break with all that, and do it now. Last July, mobility councilor Trinidad Hernández announced that the end would come in 2035, when the last licenses expired. When informing the plenary commission, the councilor recalled that the horse-drawn carriages have a cleaning cost that the municipality assumes and another for the repair of the streets, which she valued at one million euros. As he explained, they destroy the pavement because the drivers refuse to use rubber horseshoes.

According to Hernández, horse carriages “as a tourist attraction” have been difficult to “fit in” in the city for a long time. Due to animal protection regulations, due to the summer heat and due to the urban layout itself, with a pedestrianized Historic Center prohibited in its path. And there is also a concern for the image offered to tourists.

The limbo of horse carriages in Malaga: precarious stables and unpaid workers for decades

Sensitivity to the lack of animal welfare runs deep in northern European countries, a major tourist market for the city. “You can’t even imagine the number of complaints that enter the different channels of the City Council every day from tourists who complain that there are horse carriages in these conditions in our city,” Hernández said then.