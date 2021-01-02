Josua Mejías has been left out of the Málaga squad for this Sunday’s game against Albacete. The New Year’s Eve festival that the Venezuelan defender hit in a well-known nightclub in Marbella has angered the club, outraged the fans and ignited the protocols with LaLiga in response to the situation that exists with the Covid-19 pandemic.

Sergio Pellicer, the coach, explains the situation. “Josua Mejías is not in the call for disciplinary reasons. There are responsible children and irresponsible children. Our son Josua has been irresponsible. There is a code within the group and we are sensitive to the pandemic situation. We have to be an example. We represent a hobby. You know you were wrong. I have talked to him. Not through social media but face to face. The group is above all and it is necessary to redirect these behaviors so that it does not happen again. We will not allow this. On Monday he will pass tests ”. All were negative in PCR tests last Friday, but all caution is little against the virus.

Josua Mejías uploaded on his Instagram a moment of the New Year’s Eve party that he attended with his partner in a well-known nightclub in Marbella in the middle of the pandemic and bypassing the security measures imposed by the Junta de Andalucía. This recording was immediately deleted, but it went viral. Now, Málaga travels to Albacete with only 12 professionals plus Yanis, who is pending that the Appeal Committee grants him a precautionary suspension for his expulsion in the last game of the year against Logroñés.