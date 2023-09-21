A city bus on Paseo del Parque, in an image taken last April. John Keeble (Getty Images)

The City Council of Malaga, the sixth most populated city in Spain with 579,076 inhabitants, governed by the PP, has asked the Government for a one-year extension to install the low emissions zone (ZBE) in the city. This is a measure to which 151 municipalities throughout the country are obliged to take effect from January 1, 2023 and which the Malaga capital had already postponed until January 1, 2024. Now, however, it has requested a postponement of one year more. It does so, they assure from the Consistory, due to the delay in the arrival of electronic materials due to “the great demand” for components for the implementation of these restricted areas “which also entails the delay in the relevant tests and trials of the software platform developed and that will manage the ZBE”, according to municipal sources. Neither the Ministry for the Ecological Transition nor the Ministry of Transport – which manages the aid – have authorized this change for now.

Only 14 of the 151 municipalities obliged to promote these zones have already fully implemented them, while another 15 have not even begun their procedures, according to data presented this Thursday by the Secretary of State for the Environment, Hugo Morán.

Low emissions zones are one of the measures included in the Climate Change Law that seek to improve air quality in larger cities. They do this by restricting the access of the most polluting vehicles – according to the classification established by the General Directorate of Traffic – to the area established by each of the 151 municipalities affected by the standard: those with more than 50,000 inhabitants, those with more than 20,000 that exceed the indicated air pollution limits and the island territories.

More information

To comply with the standard, Málaga has drawn an area of ​​427 hectares where approximately 200,000 vehicles currently circulate per day. The area that will be banned is the one that surrounds the center of the capital, beyond the Malagueta neighborhood to the east, the El Ejido area to the north, and Andalucía Avenue — up to the Bridge of the Americas — and El Bulto to West. Its objectives are to improve air quality, reduce noise and promote sustainable mobility, which is achieved by eliminating a large part of private traffic on that surface, which will be monitored by a hundred cameras.

Málaga has already approved its sustainable urban mobility plan in 2022, which included the creation of a low emissions zone. On October 7 of that year, it awarded – for just over three million euros to the joint venture formed by Tecnologías Viales Aplicadas Teva SL and Tevaseñal, SA – the start-up of the works, which include the installation of intelligent road recognition systems. registration, in addition to civil works. According to municipal sources, the contract is 80% executed, but has encountered an unexpected problem: the “delay” in the “reception of main components that integrate the lighting of the cameras for reading license plates” due to “the great demand from all cities forced to implement the ZBE.”

Information is the first tool against climate change. Subscribe to it. Subscribe

The City Council alleges that the absence of materials prevents not only starting the system, but also carrying out the relevant tests and trials to carry out prior checks. The city also argues that the definitive data from other organizations to design the restricted area management platform, such as those from the General Directorate of Traffic (DGT), have also suffered a delay.

All of this has forced, according to the city council, to request a one-year extension for the low emissions zone to begin operating. The request was made this past Monday by the Councilor for Mobility, Trinidad Hernández, in office since this summer and who for 22 years was the provincial head of Traffic in Malaga. The municipality believes that there will be no problems in obtaining the extension because in the regulatory bases of the ZBE there is an open door to modifying the planned deadline “if unforeseeable circumstances arise, duly justified, that make it impossible to comply with the deadline, despite having adopted, by the beneficiaries, the minimum technical and planning measures that the results demand.” They have also assured that the winning company continues to look for new suppliers of the affected components to work “as quickly as possible.” The objective is to start the restrictions before the deadline for the requested extension, December 31, 2024, although there is no specific date.

Letter to the town councils

Málaga has received close to five million euros of Next Generation aid, from Europe, for the installation of its low emissions zone, an amount that may run the risk of being forced to return. The Ministry of Transport, Mobility and Urban Agenda has warned by letter to the city, like the rest of the municipalities that must promote these areas, that the return of said funds will be requested if they do not implement them or modify them without permission. another subsidized project like bike lanes.

According to sources from the Ministry of Transport, the aid regulations say that “the conditions established in the resolution, including the modifications in the initially budgeted costs, may be modified, at the request of the beneficiary or ex officio, as long as the changes do not alter the nature or objectives of the subsidy nor do they imply a substantial change in the set of subsidized actions. Málaga, at the moment, has not received a response in the negative or affirmative, according to Government sources.

In Málaga, the municipalities of Estepona, Marbella, Fuengirola, Benalmádena, Torremolinos, Rincón de la Victoria and Vélez-Málaga must also install ZBE, all in the process according to Government information. Only Mijas is pending to begin the process. The Secretary of State for the Environment, Hugo Morán, indicated this Thursday that 14 of the 151 obligated municipalities have already fully implemented the low-emission zones and that fifteen of them have not yet begun the procedures for their implementation, compared to to the 122 that have done so.

You can follow CLIMATE AND ENVIRONMENT in Facebook and xor sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter