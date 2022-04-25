The arrival of Guede has given Malaga back some of the virtues it had lost during the season. At least in these first three games of the Argentine at the head of the ship. The team is now much more threatening in attack and has greatly improved its offensive records. He has scored six goals in three games, an average of two per game, much higher than the 0.79 goals per match that he averaged until the arrival of the new coach. In addition, he has managed to score three goals in the same game (against Leganés) for the first time all season.

Málaga has also multiplied its intensity and aggressiveness on the pitch and has regained faith. Against Eibar, despite being down on the scoreboard and being with ten since the 31st minute, the Blue and Whites did not kneel and came close to equalizing with a header from Roberto who went wide when he had everything in his favor to score. Valladolid, another of the greats of Segunda, also suffered in La Rosaleda. Málaga was able to get 2-0 on the scoreboard and although they ended up conceding two goals, they managed to score against a team that has enormous potential and is in very sweet form at the moment.

With Guede, Málaga has added four points out of nine having received at home two of the three candidates for direct promotion and paying a visit to Leganés, a project designed to promote. The balance, therefore, is positive.

The self-esteem and confidence of the Blue and Whites has grown remarkably. Also the performance of a good handful of footballers. Guede tightens the pins to the maximum during the week and, so far, the team is giving a quite acceptable response, especially considering what their situation was a few games ago.

The advantage over relegation is still seven points and, despite the fact that Guede tries to isolate the team from the cabals and intends to impose the culture from game to game, the accounts in Martiricos are very clear: two more victories would almost completely ensure continuity in the Second Division for one more season.