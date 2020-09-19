This afternoon Castalia will breathe professional football again ten seasons later. The party, to which only the public will be absent (follow the game live on As.com), It will also have CD Castellón, with a history of Spanish football to raise the curtain on the black and white fiefdom a decade later, Malaga.

Albinegros and blanquiazules arrive with totally opposite sensations after those of Óscar Cano will add the first victory of the season ‘in extremis‘and Pellicer’s are still in a rebuilding process. In spite of everything, the visitors, with experience in the silver categoryThey will seek to welcome the newly promoted to a division from which, one more season, they will seek to leave.

On the part of the locals, the ‘orellut’ campus will try to continue taking advantage of the good inertia that has been established in the entity, both at the level of signings where yesterday they announced the incorporation of the forward Zlatanovic. As on the green, where the goal in 97 against Ponferradina a week ago the effect of effervescent happiness in the club has increased. For it Óscar Cano aspires to make few changes only in goal and by obligation, since the team captain Álvaro Campos is injured and will be Óscar Whalley who is located under the sticks. While in the attack zone Juanto Ortuño will try to continue with his idyll with the goal after a first day in which he saw the goal and was close to making a double.

Meanwhile, Málaga reaches the clash with eleven players with affiliate files and after a week of mixed feelings. First lost his best player, Tete Morente who has gone to Elche. But in the last days has closed the incorporations of Matos and Jozabed, despite the fact that only one of the two has entered the list, their arrivals are a blow of fresh air to a project that continues to attract the eyes of others more for judicial and institutional troubles than for sports reconstruction. Pellicer will travel without Juanpi, Diego González, Renato Santos and Cifu (he will sign for Elche) or Keidi (As his transfer to Espanyol is delayed more than necessary). So that, the bracelet will fall back into Ishmael’s arms that at 19 he is the youngest captain in professional football.