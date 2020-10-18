After his victory against the Albacete and that the resolution of Competition Committee on improper alignment from the Alcorcón have boosted the ninth position, with seven points from three games, Real Zaragoza wants to give a new jump in the standings with his second consecutive win at La Romareda. Opposite will be the rMalaga by Pellicer, that this summer has completed up 32 movements between signings and departures, eight of them through an ERE (follow the game live on AS.com). The Andalusian team also adds seven points, although in five days, and, like Zaragoza, its defensive system is well above its punch in attack.

Deck of cards get the slovenian back Vuckic, who comes from scoring five goals in three games with his team, and also to Nick buyla, once his federal sanction for his expulsion in Alcorcón has been completed, so there could be up to two novelties in the eleven of Zaragoza, in prejudice of Toro Fernández and Larrazábal, Although no one would be surprised if the coach continued his line-up, or that Nieto once again occupies the left-handed side and Chavarría becomes a midfielder, moving the Italian Zanimacchia to the right.

The Colombian Narvaez, author of the winning goal against Albacete, has been half a week between cottons due to an overload in an adductor, but in the last two days he has trained already with normality with the group and its ownership is not in danger. The party is special for Adrian, what played at La Rosaleda the last three seasons, but the Madrid footballer does not aim to start playing.

For its part, Sergio Pellicer he has summoned in these five days no less than 33 players of which 26 have played at least once. In this time, the Nules coach has started each game with a different scheme, although in La Romareda he aims to play with a 5-4-1. Ismael, the young right-back, is out due to injury, with which Iván Calero will regain ownership. Lombán, that marked last season in the Zaragoza Coliseum, came back after recovering from his injury.

Jozabed could be a starter for the first time instead of Yanis (if it is on the right wing) or in the center of the field. Escassi, with options to change the midfielder to be central again in detriment of the Venezuelan Josua Mejías. Pablo Chavarría can take center stage at any time of the event.

He Malaga has tremendous problems with the goal. Only two scored, one by Ramón in a center kick and another by Cristian Rodríguez.