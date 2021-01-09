Malaga and Oviedo faces are seen againfollow the game live on AS.com) three days after the Copa duel resolved in favor of the Malagueños with a goal by Pablo Chavarría at 118 ‘, final stretch of the extension. The reality of the League is different and these two teams, who are through the middle zone, they leave the back to do not neglect and get in trouble.

Alexander Gonzalez, the first and (surely) only winter signing blue and white, may be brand new in domestic competition after having done it in the KO tournament enduring a grueling overtime. Sergio Pellicer will return to make variations. In goal it is normal for him to go out Dani Barrio why Juan Soriano, who was destined to fill the position based on this unwritten binary-even rotation implemented by the technician, he hit his right knee. Nothing serious. He does not rule him out to play. But the Nules coach is usually cautious.

Further, Pablo Chavarría can go back to lead the attack from the beginning after his period of absence due to injury. Malaga needs gunpowder because it has four days without winning and added only two points out of 12. The team is eight points above relegation. But it cannot be neglected. Should not…

Oviedo, better off

He Oviedo arrives at the appointment trying to recover from the blow of cupbearer and focusing its efforts on the League, where it wants climb positions to face the second round with an ambitious goal in mind: prowling the play-off positions promotion, pending issue after a first round in which the team went through some problems in its initial phase. The blues are endorsed by their numbers away from home, where it has a better average than in the Tartiere.

For the appointment, Ziganda recovers Some struts who rested in the Cup. The name of Blanco Leschuk is the most important, on the return to what was his home where, by the way, he left a great taste in the mouth. Together with him, Christian and Nieto they return to the list to give more packaging to the defense. The major changes are located in the offensive focus, with Rodri, predictably, accompanying Leschuk in a drawing that seeks greater presence in the rival area.

Aces to follow

Malaga. Chavarría. Sergio Pellicer can give him continuity after his reappearance in the Cup with a decisive goal.

Real Oviedo. Nahuel. He is the player called to make a difference and regains ownership after the break in the cup match.

Party details

In attack. Málaga need to sharpen their aim because scoring a goal continues to cost them a world.

Return of the Shark. With Leschuk, Ziganda not only wins a goal, but also power in the aerial balls.

The sides. It remains to be seen if Sergio Pellicer will return to Venezuelan Alexander after his good debut in the Cup.

Two forwards. The absences in attack, Borja in this case, make Ziganda embrace 4-4-2 as a system.

Climatology It has not snowed in Malaga since 1954. But it has been raining for three days and a change in trend is not expected. High humidity and about 12 degrees of temperature.

Statistical corner

Worse at home. Málaga have only won two of their nine games played at La Rosaleda. The Blue and Whites suffer too much at home.

Better off. Oviedo averaged 1.33 points away from home, while in their field, with problems, the balance is 1.27 points per crash.