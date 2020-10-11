LAS PALMAS

The Canaries are presented to this event with renewed air after their first victory, last Saturday against UD Logroñés (2-1). In addition, Mel already has Cedrés and Javi Castellano available after many weeks of hardship, and also Jonathan Silva, on loan from Almería. Mel proclaims rotations in October, although he is expected to keep the block at La Rosaleda.

AS to follow: Araujo. Last Saturday he scored, in the end, a decisive goal. If he has his head centered, he is a more than decisive footballer in the Second Division