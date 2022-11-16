Local residents of the southern Spanish city of Malaga are fed up with the many bachelor parties in their city. They say they are constantly beaten around the ears with sex dolls, inflatable penises and other playful pornographic party equipment. The municipality wants to intervene with high fines.

The sultry and cozy Malaga has been a popular tourist destination for years. Since there is a large party scene in addition to sun, sea and beach, many people also flock to the city to celebrate their bachelor party there.

This is much to the dismay of the local population. The inhabitants have had it with the many pornographic attributes in the street scene: from drunk tourists who run around in an inappropriate Borat bathing suit or other erotic trifle to exuberant waving with blow-up penises and sex dolls. It is warp and weft.

New law

After numerous complaints, the city is now intervening. If it is up to the city council, anyone who walks through the streets of Malaga with, for example, a giant blow-up penis, will have to pay a hefty fine.

Specifically, the city council proposed a new local law last week that should ban all sexual references and erotic objects in public from 2023. Anyone who walks (half) naked, or with clothing and accessories that refer to genitals, or with blow-up dolls of a ‘sexual figure’, risks a fine of 750 euros.

Those who do this in sight of minors or persons with a disability or in the vicinity of a school or a playground/playground can even expect a fine of up to 1500 euros.

Earlier, other laws came into force in the city against antisocial behavior of revelers. For example, there is already a ban on public urination, bathing in fountains, impromptu drunken street parties and the use of megaphones at night. The new law on sexual clothing and objects is still in the preparation phase. Local citizens are encouraged to express their views.

‘Higher quality’ of tourism

In any case, these are interventions with which Malaga hopes to encourage a 'higher quality' of tourism in the city. Malaga attracts many different types of tourists and wants to keep it that way. With the new rule, the board says it wants to ensure that everyone can come together in public places and live together, and can spend free time with respect for each other.

According to local authorities, offenders are first warned if they are caught by the police local. Only in the second instance do people fly on the ration, but then they have to dig deep into their pockets right away.

