The Fertility Corner of Malaga has this Saturday the opportunity to win its first European title at the Sport Hall Tresnjevka track in Zagreb where he has already trained and where he appears with four rental goals against him Lokomotiva (28-32) of the match and first leg of the EHF Cup which is scheduled for 20:00.

The Rincón income, which lost a margin of three goals in the last five minutes, does not give any security, and for that reason Suso Gallardo points out “that it would be a mistake to go out and defend that difference.” That is, the coach of the Spanish team knows that he is obliged to go for the game to have a chance to win the title.

Nenad Sostari, the Croatian coach who could not be in Malaga for health reasons, will already be on the bench of his team, which has Karissa Kalans on the side to its best player, the third top scorer with 44 goals, one less than Sara Bravo, with 45. Of course, due to the country’s sanitary measures, the match will be held behind closed doors, so the Zagreb team will not be able to count on it. support from your audience in the final.