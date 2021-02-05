The Local Police in the city of Granada came across a group of youths dragging a stolen motorbike through the streets just after midnight last night.

It was about 00.30h when the police received a call from a resident to say that four individuals were literally dragging a motorbike across the Poeta Garcilaso de la Vega Square, so a patrol was despatched to investigate. Now, bear in mind that the curfew came into force a couple of hours earlier and nobody should be on the streets until 06.00h

When the suspects saw the police approaching on tip toes, they threw the bike down and made off with alacrity. One office chased on foot whilst the other sped off in the car to intercept them at the other end of the street. They were finally caught on Archbishop Pedro de Castro Street thanks to another patrol sent out to assist.

The police ran the numberplate through the police computer and saw that it had been reported stolen. They phoned the owner there and then, who gladly dashed over to pick it up.

The four individual, all minors aged between 14 and 16, were detained and their parents informed so that they could come and pick them up.

Editorial comment: personally I feel that they should be sent to a Moroccan prison for a year with “kiss me quick” in Arabic, tattooed on their forehead. Your thoughts?

(News: City & Metropolitan Area, Granada, Andalucia)