POMEGRANATE

Despite being alive in three competitions, Diego Martínez’s men are not making the season long. They touch the European places, they are classified for the Europa League round of 32 and, if they are victorious against Málaga, they will be in the eighth of the Cup. Quite a feat for the Nasrids, although they arrive at La Rosaleda with their feet on the ground: their coach considers that It will be a close tie, and that is synonymous with that they will also take this commitment seriously.

As to follow: Montoro. The Valencian continues to add minutes after recovering from his injury. Against Osasuna, I play the full game. He was the executioner of Malaga in the last visit of Granada to La Rosaleda: his was the goal of the Granada victory.