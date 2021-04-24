Malaga

The month of April is being quite remarkable for the whole of Pellicer. Two wins and a draw, last week against Las Palmas, with a single goal conceded by four in favor. The anchovies have virtually guaranteed permanence: they are ninth, seven points behind Rayo, sixth ranked with 56. However, the list of casualties is numerous for today. Benkhemassa, with a fiber break, joins Josua Mejías, Luis Muñoz and Orlando Sá in the infirmary. Who has recovered is Alberto Escassi, capital as the axis of the team.

As to follow: Yanis Rahmani. Five goals and five assists thanks to his ease of overflowing or reaching the area. He is the footballer most marked by defenders.