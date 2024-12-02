The local government board of Malaga City Council, meeting in an extraordinary and urgent session, gave the green light this Monday to the 2025 budget project for the city, which exceeds 1,250 million euros. Among the notable items, more than 3,300 protected homes are contemplated, among them, “as a novelty”, the promotion of the 1,000 protected homes planned in Soliva west.

Municipal sources highlight that the City Council is currently promoting 5,100 VPO (4,100 included in the Municipal Housing and Land Plan in sectors such as University, Cortijo Merino, Sánchez Blanca or Buenavista, which are joined by the 1,000 that are going to be built in Soliva Oeste whose process of obtaining land has recently begun) .

They have also recalled that the budget responds to a fiscal policy “that continues the path of maximum fiscal moderation, begun more than two decades ago, which by 2025 entails a new reduction in capital gains and expands the range of bonuses fiscal measures, especially to promote protected housing and employment.

It is the municipal response to a problem, that of housing, which in Malaga is especially pressing due to the escalation of prices derived from the lack of supply of new construction available. Malaga is among the Spanish cities where the square meter has become more expensive. Last June the INE confirmed a year-on-year increase of 9.8%the highest in the country to place the meter at 2,400 euros on average. Prices are already above those of 2007, in the midst of the real estate bubble, after accumulatingn 20% in 2023 and 107% in the last decade.

Expansive budget

The 1,256,807,240.29 euros included in the project represent an increase of 17.65% compared to 2024, 188.5 million more. As stated by the City Council, this budget “is focused on the permanent improvement of the quality of life of the people of Malaga, with notable advances in the municipal services provided to citizens (cleaning, mobility, security, etc.), new equipment and green areas, and neighborhood renewal actions.

With the investments planned for 2025, “the City Council is moving forward with unique projects that strengthen Malaga’s position as a leading city in culture, innovation and facilities, among others, with initiatives such as the Audience (four million), the remodeling of the stadium La Rosaleda facing the 2030 World Cup (four million), or the Neoalbéniz (1.7 million).

Also the renovation of the promenade of Pedregalejo (about 1.5 million), the new gymnastics pavilion artistic (0.8 million) located in Palma Palmilla, the El Cónsu pavilionl (1.1 million), the Campamento Benítez parks (more than 5.8 million), Frank Capra (more than 3.5 million) and a new one on the street Teba (0.8 million), and rehabilitation of the cathedral roof (one million).

“In addition, there is a commitment to employment, with strategies such as maintaining a reduced average payment period to suppliersbelow the legal limit, which in the month of October 2024 was 18.54 days”, the City Council stated.