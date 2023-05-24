In honor of the 50th anniversary of Pablo Picasso’s death this year, dozens of cultural institutions are hosting events across the United States and Europe. One of the best places to discover the pre-celebrity Picasso is his hometown, Malaga, the Andalusian port city on Spain’s southern Mediterranean coast. This is where he was born and, long before he became a household name, where his extraordinary talent became apparent to his father, José Ruiz Blasco, a painter and art teacher.

Although the family moved to A Coruña, in northern Spain, when Pablo was 9 years old, and would study and live in Madrid and Barcelona before settling in Paris in 1904, Picasso always considered himself a Málaga native. “He adored Spain and always honored his Andalusian roots.said his grandson, Bernard Picasso.. “You can see it in the colors he used, the bullfighting imagery, the Mediterranean.”

Picasso last visited Spain in the mid-1930s, shortly before the Spanish Civil War, which ended in 1939 with General Francisco Franco establishing a military dictatorship that lasted almost 40 years, which Picasso would not see end in his lifetime. The artist never returned to his homeland.

If Picasso turned up today in Malaga, you might be surprised to find a museum bearing his name—the Museo Picasso Malaga opened in 2003 and now attracts nearly 700,000 visitors a year. On the other hand, given his reputation for having an oversized ego, the museum might not surprise him at all, although he would probably love to find his childhood home, the church where he was baptized, as well as the art academy where his father he taught—not to mention the bullring, the cathedral, and other city landmarks—just as he left them.

Hundreds of steps rise from Malaga’s 1st-century BC Roman theater to the Alcazaba, the Moorish hilltop fortress built in the 11th century that overlooks the city and port from Mount Gibralfaro. In addition to the panoramic views it offers of the city, the fortress is emblematic of the overlapping of Mediterranean history, symbols and mythology that Picasso would use in his art.

“Everyone wonders how this creative genius got out of sleepy Malaga”, said Ana González, founder of Arteduca Málaga, a tour company. “The reality is that Picasso was born in the right place, at the right time and in the right context. His father was an artist and a painting teacher, and many of his friends were artists who knew how to encourage and encourage the young man’s talent.

The Ruiz Picasso family enjoyed relative middle-class comfort, as evidenced by a visit to the Casa Natal, the house where Pablo was born. Downstairs, an exhibition space focuses primarily on his prints and drawings, but really sets the scene with insightful quotes from Picasso —“I have never made children’s drawings. Never. Even when I was very little”—and archive photos covering many aspects of Picasso’s life, from his childhood in Malaga to candid shots of bullfights in the south of France, and images of him at sea with his children.

Nearby is the Parish Church of Santiago Apóstol, where Picasso was baptized. About a hundred meters further on is the Museo Picasso Málaga, which offers a review of his career. The special exhibition ‘Picasso Sculptor: Matter and Body’ surprisingly is the first major show in Spain to focus on the artist’s sculptures.

Standing out in the current selection of works is a gobelin version of Picasso’s innovative 1907 painting ‘Les Demoiselles d’Avignon’, painted by Jacqueline Dürrbach in 1958. Only one such gobelin was ever made, and Picasso kept it until the end of his life, hanging it over the fireplace in his villa La Californie in the south of France.

ANDREW FERREN

THE NEW YORK TIMES