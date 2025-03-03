They are already beginning to refer to it as the ‘Silicon Valley Spanish’ for the number of technology companies that are choosing it to settle. But Malaga wants to be much more, and has gathered again for his sixth edition from February 18 to 20 in the Small Satellites & Services Internacional Forum (SSSIF) to the main protagonists of one of the sectors with the greatest strength of the last decade: the spatial.

This meeting is organized by the Spanish company DHV Technology, although behind there are also names such as Airbus, GMV, Space, Sener, Indra-Deimos and Hispasat or Telespazio. Because the idea is that the national aerospace industry serves (deserved) of its contribution to the sector, in which it is tremendously active, as indicated during their different appearances representing agencies and institutions as important as NASA or the European Space Agency (ESA).

«The Spanish aerospace industry is at the forefront of innovation in the field of small satellites, demonstrating our ability to build and lead space missions from here. It is essential to attract the technological focus to our country, consolidating it as a global reference, “said Vicente Díaz, co -director of DHV Technology. »From the SSSIF, we promote Spanish leadership in the sector, ensuring that our companies and professionals stand out internationally».

During the three days in which the event was held, experts in the space sector of 25 different countries claimed sustainability and geostrategic leadership that this part of the world (and the cosmos) of our heads implies, also influenced by an international political context where space sovereignty becomes special relevance. The theme of the new career for space exploration and the importance of returning to the moon and then arriving at Mars and the main actors involved in it was also touched.









Audience record

The event was attended by more than half a thousand people, including speakers and visitors, which has meant a 20% increase compared to last year’s edition. The SSSIF covered two rooms for presentations, round tables and technical sessions, together with an exhibition area, in which 34 international companies and institutions specialized in the space field exhibited their technological advances. As for participation, Congress has had 88 panelists, the presence of 15 universities, between students and speakers, and the exhibition of 54 technical communications.

Likewise, Congress welcomed representatives of the European Union, coinciding with a global context where domain and autonomy in space are acquiring even more strategic importance. In this sense, the MEP Nicolás Pascual of the Party and the Advisor for Affairs of the General Directorate of Defense and Space Industry of the European Commission, Evi Papantoniou, who announced the presentation of a spatial act of the European Commission to unify standards and facilitate business activity.

With an eye on the next SSSIF

According to data from the Spanish Aerospace Sector reports corresponding to the 2023 year published by the Spanish Association of Technology Companies for Defense, Security, Aeronautics and Space (TEDAE), the Spanish space industry reached 1.2 billion euros in 2023. This report also reflects that the Spanish aerospace industry has contributed with 1,964 million euros to the national GDP, which is equivalent to 1.2% of the industrial GDP of Spain in 2023.

«In Spain, we have exceptional talent in the aerospace sector, and it is essential that students know the opportunities that exist here. That is why we want them to work in our territory to, that, with their knowledge, they can contribute to the progress of our industry. From the SSSIF Congress, we are committed to creating an environment that attracts and retains these professionals, ensuring that Spanish talent continues to lead in the aerospace field, ”concludes Miguel Ángel Vázquez, co -director of DHV Technology and promoter of the SSSIF.

The organization has already announced the VII edition of the SSSIF for next year 2026, which will be held again in Malaga from February 17 to 19.