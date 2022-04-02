Málaga has made the dismissal of Natxo González official. This Friday’s defeat in Girona has resulted in the departure of the coach from Vitoria, who has barely lasted in office for two months and seven days. Natxo’s numbers in his ten games at the helm of Málaga have been terrible; one win, three draws and six losses with only four goals for and 12 against. Only six points out of a possible 30 that have projected the team’s fall without a parachute to the bottom of the classification.His replacement, in the absence of closing all the fringes, can be Pablo Guede.

The evident improvement of the game experienced in Montilivi did not give for more. Third consecutive loss and another painful sequence of one point out of nine possible. Natxo has not corrected the defensive errors that occasionally plague the team and, to make matters worse, the offensive performance of a team that has not scored in 14 of the 34 games that we have been in the championship has worsened. So it is impossible.

Last Wednesday the squad met with representatives of the Animation Grandstand, who reproached them for their bad attitude and harangued them to get their act together. The judicial administrator José María Muñoz and Manolo Gaspar, sports director, were also present at said meeting, but not the coach because he was told that “it was not necessary”. The die was cast.

Natxo González signed for Málaga until the end of the season after the dismissal of José Alberto López, which occurred on January 21 after a 0-5 conceded against Ibiza that unleashed the wrath of a crowd that had already sentenced him from the second one. For reasons not always understandable, both in the stands and through social networks, the animosity towards the Asturian coach was evident in a situation rarely seen. Málaga was in 14th place with 31 points, eight more than Fuenlabrada who had 23 and only seven less than Girona who had 38. The smackdown has been spectacular.

The official statement, within the classic courtesy of the clubs towards the dismissed, leaves the odd shiver. “The club has decided to end its relationship with coach Natxo González. At noon this Saturday, upon the team’s return, the Entity notified the coach of the decision.

Málaga CF considers that a radical change in the dynamics of results is necessary, for which it is forced to make a substitution in the team’s management.Although the results have not been as expected, MCF recognizes the great work of Natxo González on the bench. The coach has managed to improve the image and competitiveness of the team. Unfortunately, the qualifying situation, below the perspective of the club and the margin that remains in the competition, has forced the entity to make this determination.

Pablo Guede, the chosen one

The more than possible substitute for Natxo will be Pablo Guede, former blue and white soccer player and hero in the two consecutive promotions of 1997-98 and 1998-99. His career has notable successes in highly prestigious teams such as Colo Colo from Chile or Mexico. A piece of news advanced by Málaga Hoy and that As has been able to confirm

Guede is a coach with advanced methods and who moves like a fish to water in complicated situations. Malaga can make it official in a matter of hours.