The Picasso Museum in Malaga hosted this Tuesday the 5th #AlwaysStrong Awards organized by the Malaga CF Foundation and that they have had La Mari de Chambao as master of ceremonies. The César Ramírez Scalpel Solidarity Foundation and associations INPAVI (Integration for Life) and Debra – Butterfly Skin received the awards for Social Entity 2021. Sarah Almagro from Marbella was recognized with the Abdallah Ben Barek award and Dani Rovira received the special award #AlwaysStrong. They were the great protagonists of this gala, which was born a few years ago as a tribute to the figure of Pablo Ráez.

The César Ramírez Bisturí Solidario Foundation was founded in 2018 by Dr. César Ramírez. Is a non-profit entity that performs humanitarian work operating patients without resources in developing countries. Its objective, to save lives or improve the quality of life of many people. It also operates in Malaga, even more so with the validity of the pandemic, helping in the acquisition and distribution of individual protection units against Covid-19. Up to 30,000 were achieved in the ‘Objective Malaga’ campaign.

For its part, the INPAVI association fights against poverty and social exclusion. It works in various areas of Malaga with social transformation needs, favoring inclusion and promoting the participation of those who need help and those who need help. It has three consolidated services: Entry Program, in aid against poverty; Integra Program, with socio-educational actions to promote personal well-being; and Solidarity Actions Development Programwith the beneficiaries themselves.

Debra – Butterfly Skin, in turn, is an association created in 1993 to serve as a reference for individuals and families affected by the disease known as ‘Butterfly Skin’. A rare disorder that causes extreme skin fragility, generating a high degree of disability and dependence. This entity provides psychological support and paperwork to help with healing procedures. There are seven people in Malaga affected by this disease, who requires significant monthly costs in which Debra, whose headquarters are located in Marbella, contributes with those affected.

The Abdallah Ben Barek award went to Sarah Almagro, a young law student from Marbella and a sports lover who lost her limbs in 2018 due to meningitis. After coming out of a very critical situation, she wanted to normalize her life and Thanks to some prosthetics, he started surfing. A month ago she was proclaimed runner-up in the world of adapted surfing in California. Your next challenge is to be in the 2024 Paris Olympics. An example of life.

Lastly, the famous actor, comedian and stand-up comedian from Malaga, Dani Rovira, who is also very active in helping those who need it most. With ‘Improviciados’ he collaborated with ten NGOs from Malaga, and with the Fundación Ochotumbao he improves the lives of disadvantaged people, helps to conserve the environment and defend animals. your documentary ‘Todos los camino’ is another example of their charitable work, helping the investigation of people with Rett Syndrome.

The jury #AlwaysStrong

The list of winners in the 5th #SiempreFuerte Awards was chosen by a jury made up of eleven people and headed by Paco Ráez, Pablo’s father and honorary member. This jury was made up of José María Muñoz (judicial administrator of Málaga), Francisco Martín Aguilar (Counselor of Protocol and Institutional Relations of Málaga), Lucas Rodríguez (Coordinator of the MCF Foundation), Sebastián Fernández ‘Basti’ (Social Area of ​​the MCF Foundation) , David Lombán (captain of the men’s Málaga), Clo García (captain of the women’s Málaga), Antonio Noel (captain of Málaga Genuine), Francisco Javier Pomares (Councillor for Social Rights and Equality of the Málaga City Council), María Lourdes Piña (Deputy of Equality, Social Services and Families of the Diputación de Málaga) and Lola Fernández (Delegate for Equality, Social Policies and Conciliation of the Junta de Andalucía).