THE company in charge of the municipal car parks of Malaga, SMASSA, has reported record losses during the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to data released by the company, SMASSA has recorded just € 16,933 profits during 2020 through parking charges in public car parks.

This is compared to the € 4.34 million that was taken during the same time period in 2019.

The main losses have come from the drop in usage if ‘rotating’ public car parking spaces and road side parking.

During 2019, these public temporary parking sites brought in a total of € 13.4 million, whilst in 2020, this dropped by almost € 5.3 million to just € 8 million.

Regulated Blue Zone parking and limited hour zones, otherwise known as SARE, also recorded losses, with a 25.26% drop over 2019 to just € 1.9 million.

Grua services and parking spot sales were also down by up to 60% compared to 2019.

SMASSA blames the travel restrictions and measures put into place to stop the spread of COVID-19 during the majority of 2020.

This lead to a dramatic drop in footfall in the provincial capital, as well as the closure of business brought a substantial reduction in commuters.

According to SMASSA’s figures, overall parking numbers in Malaga across the board have dropped by 26.5%

SMASSA is owned by a 51% municipal government share and 49% mixed private entities and has taken care of Malaga’s parking since 1987.

