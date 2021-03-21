13-Juan Soriano. He had very good interventions and showed confidence. He claimed a foul by Ramón Folch on the 1-1 play, the VAR did not consider it. Excellent porteror.

22-Alexander. Containment work but very little presence in attack. Tenerife gave problems for his band, He complied.

2-Josua Mejías: You play with more and more confidence. He was good in the air game. But he participated in the collective confusion in the Tenerife draw. Very good faculties.

5-Juande: He covered with correction and walked well above. Folh and Apeh were left alone against Soriano in the 1-1 action because the offside was not thrown well.

18-Matos. Irregular first time for his band with some mistakes in placement with the offside. Off the hook on the play where Zarfino smashed the ball off the crossbar.

23-Escassi. Forceful as a middle center. Very well placed and always in place. He endured the entire game with a possible knee sprain. A titan.

10- Jairo. Very fast on the right wing. He gave the pass that ended in 1-0, In the first half he did many of the things that are expected of him. It can be a benchmark in the final stretch.

8.-Luis Muñoz. He scored the 1-0 alimón with Nono, but the referee granted it to him in the minutes. He has picked up a scoring instinct reminiscent of Julio Baptista.

19-Jozabed. Wonderful opening to Jairo on the 1-0 play. Also attentive to pressure. Malaga was less Malaga when it was substituted.

17-Yanis. They always stop him on the basis of fouls. He ignores anything he tries, sometimes with risky situations. It lacks its spark, but it never wrinkles. It is fair to admit it.

20. Quintana Cay. He ran kilometers as usual, but did not finish in the first half. Tremendous work to fix the rival defense. He fails to shoot at the door.

From the bench.

11-Joaquin Muñoz. The first thing he did as soon as he left was a foul on Álex Muñoz that almost cost him the red. It was yellow, the fifth, which will prevent him from playing in Cartagena.

24-Benkhemassa. He took to the field to give Jozabed an alternative and it was not good at all. He lost Folch on the 1-1 play. Suspense.

14-Scepovic. He made his debut with Málaga, but could do little.

7-Cristian Rodríguez. He entered the home stretch. No time.

Sergio Pellicer. He returned to bet on his base team with the novelty of Jairo by Joaquín Muñoz. Manage your resources and the minutes of the footballers like nobody else, thinking in the short and medium term.