Dani Barrio: The most outstanding Malaguista on the pitch, which defines the Málaga game. He avoided the 2-0 with his left foot in an action of great merit.

Ismael Casas: He occupied the right side and in attack he was hardly seen. He was substituted in the final stretch of the crash.

Moussa: He had a neat debut. He misjudged some defensive action, but he was one of the few who came out on top of the stake.

Peybernes: Completed the 90 minutes. He needs to gain confidence to put his recent low-key performances in the league behind him.

Ivan Calero: José Alberto pulled him to give Javi Jiménez rest on the left wing. He was greatly missed in offensive tasks, where he was hardly seen.

Larrubia: The youth squad returned to have minutes with the first team, but did not have his day. Vague, he accused Málaga’s little offensive presence throughout the game.

Genaro: He lost Rubén Sánchez’s mark in Rayo Majadahonda’s 1-0 scoreline and was close to retaliating minutes later, crashing a hard shot off the crossbar. He also rounded the goal in a header when the shock was dying.

Cufré: As in the final minutes of Ipurua, he formed in the double pivot with Genaro. He was seen out of place, he did not catch the pulse of the party at any time.

Jairo: He was much more discreet than a few weeks ago in Tafalla. José Alberto only gave him 45 minutes and left him in the locker room at halftime.

Robert: He did not appear until the end of the match, when he had a frank header and in an advantageous position to equalize, but he finished off wide.

Chavarría: Intrascendent. Far from his best version, he still needs minutes and a lot of filming to catch up.

Brandon: He entered the break for Jairo and, although he tried, he had little impact on the game.

Dani Lorenzo: José Alberto pulled the youth squad in the second half, but was less inspired than in previous games. He lacked presence.

Hicham: This time it was not the trigger for the team and his participation in the final stage was like that of the rest of his teammates, insubstantial.

Sekou: His entry into the field did not improve Málaga either. There was no auction option available.

Victor Gomez: He was seen something more in attack than the rest of the wings and put a dangerous cross in the final minutes.